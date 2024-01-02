African Head Charge

Album: A Trip to Bolgatanga

Category: World / Dub / Electronic

Label: On-U Sound

Release Date: 2023-07-07

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Many see anger and depression as creative forces, but if you ask Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah, happiness is a greater impetus for artistic realization. Over the last 12 years since 2011’s Voodoo of the Godsent, the African Head Charge founder has enjoyed time with his family in Ghana, the vibrant surroundings of his homeland providing key inspiration for A Trip to Bolgatanga. It’s easy to detect the pleasure felt by Noah and his fellow performers through the fusion of traditional African and modern Western sounds, Adrian Sherwood’s signature production providing the bridge and anchor for such disparate elements to coalesce.

For example, tracks like “A Bad Attitude” and “Never Regret a Day” resonate firmly with King Ayisoba’s vocals and Kologo lute meshing with Noah’s Ghanan rhythms, the opening track setting the tone for the album with the lyrics “You don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful, or perfect. You just have to care.” Others like “Accra Electronic” and “I’m a Winner” are more progressively minded, the latter track featuring some tasteful autotune atop Skip McDonald’s jangly guitar, while the former has a danceable jazz fusion vibe thanks to Ivan “Celloman” Hussey’s keyboards and Paul Booth’s clarinet; both tracks sound like the sort of thing Peter Gabriel would’ve happily sampled or approximated on his early ‘80s albums. There’s an almost ska-like feel to the organs and horns of “Passing Clouds,” while Vince Black’s guitar tone and Perry Melius’ drumming are somehow reminiscent of The Police, but “I Chant Too” stands out for Samuel Bergliter’s lush keyboard passages in tandem with Ghetto Priest’s soaring vocalizations atop a gorgeous rhythmic interplay between Noah and Melius. It’s also refreshing to hear a master bassist like Doug Wimbish exercising tasteful restraint on his many contributions to the album, his subtle yet harmonious touch adding to the jazzy psychedelia of the title track, with the closing “Microdosing” taking that vibe deeper into a catchily upbeat lounge flavor.

Not so much a travelogue as a spiritual representation of the locale through sound, A Trip to Bolgatanga is more than anything a glimpse into Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah’s heart and soul. The joy of performance, the thrill of creation – these are the qualities that have guided African Head Charge’s music over more than four decades, and while the album might not be the most essential entry in the band’s catalog, it’s still a delightful trip in itself… be sure to pack light.



Track list:

A Bad Attitude Accra Electronic Push Me Pull You I Chant Too Asalatua Passing Clouds I’m a Winner A Trip to Bolgatanga Never Regret a Day Microdosing



