Acylum

Album: Zuchthaus

Category: Harsh Electro / EBM

Label: Alfa Matrix

Release Date: 2024-04-19

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Infecting the masses since 2009, the husband-and-wife duo of Nadine and Pedro Engel is back with another dose of uncompromising dark electro on this latest offering, Zuchthaus. The German-based couple has often garnered more than their fair share of controversy over the years through the use of provocative imagery and lyrical content, but pushing the boundaries to the frayed edges of what is politically acceptable or correct is certainly not a new concept within the scene – sadly, one that is often used as just an edgy marketing tool to promote often rather subpar music. Acylum, on the other hand, puts its money where its mouth is and delivers, taking the sound to another dimension of utter darkness and dread.

Never wanting to simply bludgeon the listener into submission, tracks unfold rather than erupt, telling a story like pieces of macabre theatre, using both samples and lyrics to create a narrative along with the discordant mix of raw aggression and hellish beats. The bombastic “Oder Tod” opens with soundbites from Downfall. It is a scene that’s been famously parodied to death online, but used here with menacing effect alongside the onslaught of crushing percussion and Pedro’s acid-blasted vocals. The plodding attack of “Gulag – Kalashnikov” feels like trudging through a grey, charred, smoggy battlefield as beats drop and detonate around you. To reiterate, Asylum isn’t out to pummel your ears into oblivion; on the contrary, melody, savagery, and ambience are all given their fair share of attention. Indeed, there’s an atmosphere of unease and intensity that plays an intrinsic role here and solidifies the densely consistent tone throughout. Cuts like “Bones,” “Fleisch,” and “Mental Health” in particular will stomp and leave a minacious footprint on your soul. But if there was a song on the album to encompass all you need to know about Acylum, it’d be the record’s visceral title track, “Zuchthaus,” as a prowling tempo of dense industrial brutality and moody synths are interlaced with the sounds of cries of anguish. It’s Acylum at its darkest and most vicious, and almost takes the honor of best track if not for the brooding “1000 Meilen.” Lumbering jagged-edged beats drive gloomy synths and strings around Nadine’s beautifully haunting vocals, amalgamating into a dark and foreboding symphony. It must be said that the combination of their different vocal styles is what brings so much depth and intriguing textures to the record, keeping you thoroughly engaged throughout. The bonus version of the album comes with 13 different remixes of a few choice cuts. Some standouts are Project Erratic’s explosive version of “Oder Tod,” taking the original into another realm of ferocity. Neikka RPM turns “Bones” into a dancefloor wrecking ball, and “Mental Health” gets pumped full of supercharged adrenaline with the Diffuzion treatment. Finally, another superb Project Erratic remix takes the track “Tears of Blood” and gives it a spin of harsh drum & bass.

With as many releases as Acylum has under its belt, it can be easy to become stale, formulaic, and predictable as many other similar bands in the scene have. But Nadine and Pedro have consistently proven to be fearlessly experimental and challenging, fusing a plethora of well-executed styles and influences, making Zuchthaus effortlessly enticing. Quite simply put, Acylum doesn’t just do harsh electro… they wrap it in barbed wire.



Track list:

CD1

Oder Tod Gulag – Kalashnikov Bones Gabriel Gleichschaltung Mental Health Fleisch 1000 Meilen Zuchthaus Tears of Blood Havamal Oder Tod [Supreme Court Remix] Gulag – Kalashnikov [:Wumpscut: Remix]



CD2

Oder Tod [Project Erratic Remix] Mental Health [Diffuzion remix] Mental Health [Winterhart Remix] Bones [Rroyce Remix] Oder Tod [Say Just Words Remix] Oder Tod [Blood Cut y Human Vault] Venom [Alien:Nation Remix] Oder Tod [Darkness on Demand Remix] Oder Tod [Dyskolia Remix] Tears of Blood [Project Erratic Remix] Bones [Neikka RPM Remix]



