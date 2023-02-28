ACTORS

As the revival of ‘80s-tinged goth/rock and post-punk has been humming along for nearly a decade, Vancouver’s ACTORS has been at the forefront. Originally self-released by the band in 2018 was the band’s first LP, Reanimated, which was given a rerelease on Artoffact Records in 2022, allowing newer fans to experience how the quartet burst onto the scene, while also including the original version and several remixes of “Post Traumatic Love,” the song that first put ACTORS on the map.

Though the opening “XYX” is a bit of a shift stylistically from what they would become experts at, the record hits its stride almost immediately after with “How Deep is the Hole” showing off the gloomy groove the band has since mastered. Throughout the seven tracks that make up the original LP is the audible influence of The Cure and David Bowie, with vocalist Jason Corbett often being indistinguishable from the Thin White Duke. ACTORS was clearly experimenting with different styles before attaining the polish of their distinctive sound. Like U Want 2” is a bright and shiny new wave track that could have easily been released 30 years ago, and on the same record is “Flesh & Bone,” a dark synth-heavy cut urging you to “Wait for the silence, wait for your death.” Bringing the original LP to a close is “Forever,” a haunting reminder that post-punk can still be deeply sad at its core. Originally released in 2012, “Post Traumatic Love” was the earliest example of ACTORS’ sound and remains a perfect snapshot of the band – immediately recognizable, bizarrely catchy, and unforgettable. It’s a song you somehow feel like you’ve heard before… and yet, have never heard before. The seven remixes each offer something a bit different, but are still driven by the power and persistence of the original track shining brightly through the various takes.

Listening to Reanimated, one can see why ACTORS continued to rise from this release forward, achieving great success on the back of a post-punk revitalization and achieving a near mastery of the sound. It’s a bit like revisiting a master film director’s earlier work; you can see the flashes of brilliance before they were fully realized and may now have a deeper appreciation for the journey ACTORS has taken to become one of the most celebrated bands in the modern post-punk scene. The inclusion of “Post Traumatic Love” is simply icing on the cake and an even stronger reminder of what had made ACTORS worth paying attention to.



