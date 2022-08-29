ACTORS

Album: Acts of Worship

Category: Post-punk / Rock / Electro

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2021-10-01





As the current resurgence of post-punk and goth/rock presses on, so too are the individual bands in their own efforts to find the next evolution of their own interpretations of those genres. Perhaps the most shining example of this is Vancouver’s ACTORS, with Acts of Worship seeing the band continuing to embrace the darkly resonant vibes of their previous output, but with an even more vibrantly danceable neon-soaked flair. “Killing Time (Is Over)” is arguably the most reminiscent of It Will Come to You with Kendall Wooding’s distorted bass line and Adam Fink’s straightforward beat underscoring the snappy collage of Shannon Hemmett’s synth hits and Jason Corbett’s stabs of shrill guitar, their vocals hitting with a restrained force that is finally let loose in a melodic chorus sprinkled with acoustic guitar that may be one of the catchiest in all of ACTORS’ repertoire. Similarly, the gritty yet atmospheric “Strangers” with its haunting guitars and keyboard layers, and the lush vocalizations and pads on “Obsession” also bear the hallmarks of what we’ve heard from ACTORS thus far, the latter track somehow evocative of Q. Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses.” On the other hand, “Only Lonely” hits with a funky bass, bouncy synth arpeggios, and punchy guitar feeling more akin to a song like Roxy Music’s “Love Is the Drug,” which can also be said of the opening “Love U More,” in which Corbett’s occasional falsetto recalls Bryan Ferry in the throes of passion, Wooding’s bass lines and Fink’s slapping disco beats sounding a little less post-punk and a little more disco… but in the best way. Other songs like “Cold Eyes” and “End of the World” with their wavering analog pulses and disaffected vocal reverberations, moaning guitars, and tight rhythms have a more electropunk tone about them, the latter track perfect for a drive through the urban sprawl past midnight. “Once More with Feeling” concludes the album with an almost apocalyptic grandeur, the narrative spoken word and tuneless repetitions of the title in the chorus evoking a sense of hopeless resignation and beckoning to humanity to try yet again, discarding the end and exhaustedly demanding something better… beautiful. For ACTORS to continue to exhibit such a level of songwriting proficiency is impressive enough, but to have so subtly yet so powerfully incorporated such a varied palette of influences of tones on Acts of Worship, it’s no wonder the band is as revered as it is. On top of that, ACTORS has successfully evaded the trappings of the post-punk revivalism and made strides to evolve the band’s own sound and give the genre a more nuanced sense of direction and purpose. Well done indeed!



Track list:

Love U More Like Suicide Cold Eyes Obsession Death From Above Killing Time (Is Over) Only Lonely Strangers End of the World Once More with Feeling



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)