Abu Nein

Album: II

Category: Darkwave / Gothic / Synthpop

Label: Progress Productions

Release Date: 2023-08-25

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





On the aptly titled second album from this Swedish trio, Abu Nein continues their exploration of gothic synthpop. This sound can best be described as Speak and Spell era Depeche Mode if Siouxie Sioux replaced Dave Gahan. Following up the 2020 Secular Psalms debut, II shows off nice growth for the band’s sound in terms of songwriting and production.

Abu Nein features a stripped down synthpop sound taken down a register or two with a slower tempo. This is then given a sheen of spiderwebs and black lace with deep female cabaret-styled vocals and occasional gothic bass lines and guitar work. “Ways to Burn” also incorporates a subtle operatic wail that gives the track an otherworldly feel. The relatively simple and repetitive synths slot in exceptionally well in the album’s post-punk milieu and the improved production in II gives the synth a more organic feel than in the previous album. All of the lyrical drama of a typical gothic album is present with tracks like “I Am Emptiness,” “Going Down,” and even more avant-garde Mona Mur-styled artistry in “Eternity.” However, even with such songs, one can get the impression that if the vinyl version of the album was mistakenly left on 45 RPMs or played at 1.25 speed on YouTube, you’d have a track for a different type of club night.

Abu Nein is really a fascinating act that has nailed this merging of genres to the extent that one wonders how this wasn’t a prevalent thing in the synthpop and post-punk renaissance of the ‘80s. While there is no shortage of bands that blend electronics and gothic overtones in the darkwave subgenre, Abu Nein manages to stand out with a seamless “chocolate in my peanut butter” blend of classic synthpop and post-punk styles.



Track list:

The Tower Kissing the Glove I Am Emptiness Going Down Under Mercury Ways to Burn Black Thistle Moth in Pieces Lock on Target Eternity



