Above & Below

Album: Suffer. Decay. Alone.

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Disorder Recordings

Release Date: 2022-06-10





Listening to this debut release from Above & Below, one must get a sense of the sooty and sludgy surroundings Bryce Seditz must have drawn from his home of Steubenville, Ohio. Perhaps even more palpably than in the blackened metal of his past work in Plaguewielder, Suffer. Decay. Alone. exhibits a particularly cold and mechanical ambience indicative of the musician’s background in a working class town known for its mines and steel mills. Aided by the production savvy of Chrome Waves bassist Jeff Wilson, songs like “Hope,” the opening “Ghosts,” and “Dead” resound noxiously, wrought with reverberant drum treatments and subsonic pulsations of synth and bass. Adding to the aural miasma are guitar passages that strike with the force and fervor of a red hot steel beam, particularly in the tremolo picking that adorns “Isolate,” the tritonal riffs of “Tear,” and with a staccato battering ram ferocity in “Rust,” compounded by shrill and corrosive electronics that seem to stutter and sputter like a factory on the fritz. However, underscoring the album’s clearly machine-driven thrust is a very human heartbeat as Seditz’s distorted screams and roars throughout the album relay personal lyrics about emotional and existential crises. Of course, he almost never falls into the trap of resorting to a melodious or clean tone, so even vocally, Suffer. Decay. Alone. remains adherent to its industrial character. As debut albums go, it’s crafted well enough as it cultivates a familiar sound that was invented by MINISTRY and Godflesh and later refined by the likes of Concrete Lung and Fact Pattern.



Track list:

Ghosts Rust Hope Isolate Dead Tear Covered



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)