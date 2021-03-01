Aborym

Album: Hostile

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: Dead Seed Productions / Stridulation Records

Release Date: 2021-02-12





Having long been veering further away from the blend of extreme metal and harsh industrial noise that defined much of the Italian band’s earlier output, the latest album from Aborym finds the group not only solidifying into what could be its most cohesive and constructive lineup yet, but extending its reach deeper into its roots of alternative and machine rock. 2017’s SHIFTING.negative was the band’s most accessible offering up to that point, with Hostile following suit as Aborym employs the skills of Keith Hillebrandt, whose own history in the foundations of the ‘90s alternative scene are extensive enough that it would be easy for a newcomer to make the presumption that his role was greater than production; however, this would be dismissive of the direction that Fabrizio “Fabban” Giannese and his cohorts were already traveling toward.

Hostile may begin rather ominously with the unaccompanied whispers of “Disruption,” the raspy cadence eventually joined by Riccardo Greco’s looming bass line and clicks of electronic percussion augmented by a distorted drone – one could easily imagine this track erupting into a maelstrom of vicious cacophony, but this is not to be. Instead, Gianluca Catalani’s drums enter, the bass heightens, and Tomas Aurizzi’s melodic guitar phrases enter with the pads and manipulated samples adding depth and insistence in anticipation of release, which finally arrives in the form of a marching rocker whose buzzing guitars and high vocal shouts are almost bluesy. The stage and the tone are set for where Hostile will take us, with songs like “Proper Use of Myself,” “Nearly Incomplete,” “Harsh and Educational,” and “Wake Up. Rehab” filled to the brim with muscular guitar riffs and beefy layers of synths and electronic dissonance, all the while the vocals vacillating between unhinged fury and melodic restraint in a manner that recalls the classic grunge/rock vibes of Stone Temple Pilots or Soundgarden. All the while, the electronics add texture without oppressing the mix – almost imperceptible, but whose absence would be immediately noticeable. The addition of a saxophone on tracks like “Solve et Coagula” and “The End of a World” add a nice touch that emphasizes the more cinematic flourishes of the arrangements, as do Fabban’s pianos on the latter track and “Magical Smoke Screen,” while the breadth of his vocal abilities has expanded from searing rock & roll shouts and shrill industrial affectations to emotive melodic crooning, his use of harmonized layers on various tracks evocative of Alice in Chains.

Just as the overarching style has borne comparisons to the alt. rock of the ‘90s, so too do the electronics as the sonic environments and synthetic tones will surely remind many of Nine Inch Nails a la The Downward Spiral and The Fragile; of course, Hillebrandt’s role in this is perhaps more peripheral as the same could be said of the previous album. If anything, it is more indicative of the scope of influences Aborym is drawing from with this newer material, with focusing on melody and atmosphere rather than outright aggression and rage. That’s not to say the album is lacking in these qualities as Fabban’s observational lyrics reflect his distaste with social and spiritual inequity, tempered by the greater focus on songwriting and sophisticated arrangements, aided by Hillebrandt’s precision. As such, Hostile brings Aborym one step closer to widespread appeal



Track list:

Disruption Proper Use of Myself Horizon Ignited Stigmatized (Robotripping) The End of a World Wake Up. Rehab Lava Bed Sahara Radiophobia Sleep Nearly Incomplete The Pursuit of Happiness Harsh and Educational Solve et Coagula Magical Smoke Screen



Aborym

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Dead Seed Productions

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Stridulation Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Keith Hillebrandt

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)