A Primitive Evolution

Album: Becoming

Category: Darkwave / Alt. Rock

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2018-10-05





Having formed in 2009, A Primitive Evolution is self-described as a dark alternative rock band, bearing a sound that is similar to post-grunge acts such as Skillet and Smile Empty Soul. As the band’s first album on Metropolis Records, Becoming isn’t groundbreaking, but it is well performed and produced and very accessible. Vocalist Brett Carruthers has enough grit in his voice to give the music a nice edge without becoming hard to listen to, but it is bassist Misayo Seki that is the band’s secret weapon, laying down those distinctive grooves in tracks like “Who’s Your Maker” and “Dead Skies” that help to elevate the sound of A Primitive Evolution. There are bits of electronic production that can be heard in tracks like “We Are the Truth,” which adds a touch of atmosphere to the dark melodies, but it’s never what carries any of the tracks; the songs wouldn’t change much without them, keeping the group’s sound in a firmly alt. rock vibe. Overall, Becoming is an above average rock album with some decent hooks and plenty of energy that struggles to stand out.



Track list:

I Am an Infinite Cycle Who’s Your Maker The Beauty Close Your Eyes Ghost Dead Skies We Are the Truth Becoming Skeleton Picturesque Hell Better Off Dead Live Forever Echo



A Primitive Evolution

Metropolis Records

Douglas Leach (nowandforalltime)