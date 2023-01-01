A Perfect Error

Album: Midnight Wire

Category: Electro / Rock / Industrial

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2022-05-27





Veering away from the harsher and more esoteric sounds of Volt 9000 and VHS Nightmares, Cory Gorski opts for a decidedly more darkly melodic approach with A Perfect Error; after the modest release of the appropriately titled Safe EP in 2020, Midnight Wire is truly more the debut of what the project has to offer. Naturally, traces of Gorski’s more abrasive predilections resound throughout the album’s 10 tracks, primarily through interlocking layers of sustained ambience and intricate and often glitchy beat patterns, but even these components are carefully integrated so as not to overwhelm the melodic progressions. Some may hear echoes of later-period Nine Inch Nails, or perhaps even in the darker pop leanings of Peter Gabriel. The bass lines that permeate the album keep everything firmly rooted in a certain groove that barely deviates, but this is compensated by the rather noisy and resonant synths – at times atonal, other times airy and ethereal. Most notable is the saxophone accompaniment on “Hold On, Hang Up,” as it drifts and sings dissonantly amid a bleak atmosphere; it’s almost as if it’s struggling to find the right key to play in, actually creating an ironically harmonious effect. All the while, Gorski’s vocals remain in a predominantly neutral space, only occasionally veering into distorted harmonies like those on the opening “Seasonal” or the doubled effect on “Love and Other Chemicals.” Oh, the melodies are fetching enough, with those two and other songs like the title track, “Bad Channels,” and “Body Heat” sure to leave an impression on one’s psyche, while that latter track and “Dead Battery” will surely have you bopping your head with their strident rhythms. Unfortunately, while hardly monotone or wallowing in emotional vacancy, his voice likes in variance and rarely demonstrates any degree of potency. Still, Midnight Wire is an effective debut from A Perfect Error, with plenty of potential for Gorski to take his darkly melodic into greater avenues of sophistication.



Track list:

Seasonal Bad Channels Straightline Midnight Wire Hold On, Hang Up Dead Battery Love and Other Chemicals No, Not an Exit Body Heat The Math Between Us



A Perfect Error

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)