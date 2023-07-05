51 Peg

Album: A\Version

Category: Industrial / Electro / Alt. Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-04-11

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





This writer had stated with the release of the DC band’s Cut the Wire EP in 2020 that 51 Peg was simply getting better with each new outing; thankfully, this fourth full-length effort hasn’t made a liar out of me, but also shows that the quartet of Jeff Sargent, Carlo Pizarro, Brian Fasani, and Tim Phillips are finding new ways to evolve. As to be expected, A\Version presents 51 Peg’s signature blend of alternative and industrialized rock stylings with accessible melodies and sleek electronic production, with songs like “The Distance Between,” “Roots into Sand,” and “Digital Disease” featuring some of the musicians’ finest performances – Fasani’s drumming remains as powerful and as varied as ever, with the interplay of Pizarro’s muscular riffs and searing leads with Phillips’ throbbing and atmospheric electronics continuing to achieve an anthemic, almost cinematic grandeur. All the while, Sargent’s passionate vocals vacillate between gothic croons, often harmonized masterfully to great effect, and roaring fury that could contend with the heaviest metal.

However, A\Version truly shines in tracks like “Cursory Rhymes,” the swelling guitar passages akin to car horns or ambulance sirens, the caustic thrum of the bass adding to the song’s driving quality. Even more conspicuously unique for 51 Peg is “In Return” as its strangely cosmic passages evoke the band’s namesake – a star in the Pegasus constellation – along with distorted pianos, screaming guitars, and Sargent’s voice anchoring the song to the band’s signature sound, leaving the strums of acoustic and clean guitars in “Werewolf” to shimmer like moonlight in the howling ambience of a darkly melodic ballad. Pizarro’s tastefully minimal yet resonant guitar solos in this song and the aforementioned “Cursory Rhymes” even conjure memories of the ‘90s, while the faithfully executed cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face” concludes the album with a marvelous callback to the ‘80s. A\Version proves to be an ironic title, for nobody should have an aversion to such a fusion of strong musicianship, songwriting, and production as 51 Peg continues to deliver.



Track list:

The Distance Between Cursory Rhymes Roots into Sand Digital Disease In Return Werewolf Eyes Without a Face



51 Peg

