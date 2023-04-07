40 Octaves Below

Album: MetaVersUs

Category: Aggrotech / Industrial / Noise

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-01-13

Author: Ian Nolan (ZeroGrav)





Following on the heels of 2019’s Digital Fracture, singer/songwriter Drake Moore of aggrotech/industrial project 40 Octaves Below returns with his sophomore effort. MetaVersUs offers 15 cuts of brutal, harsh electro with a versatility one has come to expect as the signature of Vancouver’s electronic/industrial output of the last 40 or so years, adding to the cornucopia established by fellow acts Skinny Puppy, Numb, Front Line Assembly, OHMElectronic, and others too numerous to count in one paragraph.

After well establishing the album’s dark and noisy theme with the introductory “Precursor.” the album goes for the jugular with the brooding, pounding, and club-friendly “Dead to Rights,” reminiscent of early ‘00s Hocico. After slowing down to half-tempo for “Shadows,” the album picks back up with “Datura,” with the next few tracks adding to the aggrotech vibe of the album without being too synth-heavy. “MthrFkr” brings the mood of the album back to a slow dirge as the next few tracks segue into the infectiously catchy “Splintered” and “CancelFist,” resolving the album with and leaving a lasting impression with the “Bit: 10” intro leading into the 10-minute sullen yet chaotic opus, “The Rabid.”

One spot where particularly choosy listeners might take issue is with the tonality. Despite variation in the songwriting, the atmosphere is still mostly dark and nihilistic, consisting primarily of low-end basses and synths and distorted noise passages with vocals reminiscent of Skinny Puppy and Marilyn Manson. These techniques are par for the course for established aggrotech acts, but listeners outside of that scene may find themselves irked by the consistently maudlin tone and the absence of discernible chord progressions. It’s certainly not an offering made to appease fans of traditional rock techniques. However, that’s not to sell it short, either; for what it is, MetaVersUs delivers. There’s just enough nonmusical passages to tie the songs together, but not so much that it gets tedious or droning.



Track list:

Precursor Dead to Rights Shadows Datura Algorithmic Demonia MthrFkr Serketre What If Find the Others Splintered CancelFist Echoes Bit: 10 The Rabid



40 Octaves Below

