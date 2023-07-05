2Libras

Album: World’s End

Category: Dark Electro

Release Date: 2023-03-17

Author: Ryan H. (DoktorR)





Jewels and Wesley Foster Rogers – collectively known as 2Libras – have been actively releasing singles and performing live fiendishly, primarily around their home base of Seattle, for nearly five years, teasing a full-length release that has at last culminated with World’s End. Dripping with cyberpunk influences and a D.I.Y. spirit, the record opens with the lead single “Infected,” a simple and straightforward track that encapsulates the spirit of 2Libras – dark, dreamy, and catchy. Whether used to harmonize as on “Golden Age of Isolation,” or more of a duet like “Endless,” the vocal duality of 2Libras is the band’s most defining feature.

World’s End is a lyrically driven record, presenting clear themes relating to the perils of technology (“Into the Sun,” “We Fought the Machines and They Won”), interpersonal relationships (“Endless,” “Searching For a Home”), and despair (“World’s End”). From a production standpoint, 2Libras seems to take more of a punk method to recording, with much of the instrumentation sounding as if it was recorded live rather than programmed and processed. This approach is divisive and can be subjectively viewed as sounding amateurish and unpolished, or as refreshing and raw, depending on the listener. Using a simple yet sexy synth lead over creative wordplay, “Heart On” is a standout track that seems to have a bit of a Gary Numan influence to it. However, World’s End does carry a bit of filler, with a handful of tracks acting as interludes that add to the mood and aesthetic, but don’t accomplish much else.

Arrangement or production choices aside, Jewels and Wesley have never presented themselves to be anything other than the most authentic versions of who they are as musicians. While their voices may not always hit every note perfectly, and their compositions may not sound like they’ve gone through hours of studio polish, World’s End is still often bright and shiny, sometimes dark and moody, but entirely a self-portrait of two artists giving everything they have to their music, and sometimes that alone can be enough to appreciate it.



Track list:

Infected Into the Sun Golden Age of Isolation Heart On We Fought the Machines and They Won Talking to Ghosts Searching For a Home Endless Perfect Fit Head Against the Wall World’s End



2Libras

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram