16PRISM

Album: Informis Regnant

Category: EBM / Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-04-26

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The duo of Jay “JM” Mills and Strixnine have spent the last several years formulating their debut as 16PRISM, but those with an appetite for the more abrasive end of electro/industrial will surely find much to enjoy here. Hailing from Portland, there is a distinctly gloomy vibe to Informis Regnant, with lyrical themes revolving around the standard genre tropes of war, socioeconomic decline, technology run amok, and the subjugation of the human spirit; sure, you’ve heard this sort of thing from the likes of Death and Horror Inc. (DHI), Front Line Assembly, Steril, and numerous others, but such subjects never seem to grow stale. Perhaps most striking about the album is the depth of 16PRISM’s production, each detail very carefully attended to and dutifully mastered by Benjamin Lawrenz for maximum force. For example, “Clockwork < Zero” punches through the speakers as a sample from The Fifth Element declares, “If it’s war they want, it’s war they’ll get,” setting the listener up for the whiplash snares, grinding bass tone, and an infectious interplay of entrancing synths that carry the melody beneath Strixnine’s throaty rasps – Funker Vogt best look out! Other tracks like “Hardwired” and especially “Beta Draconis” are almost reminiscent of Cyber-Tec, enticing the listener with slithery synths and elastic grooves, clearing the sonic air for each nuanced layer to shine; the lyrics on the latter track are quite novel in their descriptions of the “wealthy elite” in Reptilian terms, recalling the new age conspiracism of David Icke. Similarly, it’s not difficult to extrapolate the themes of horror and moral terror adorned in “Col. Kurtz,” though there is an appropriately mechanical and percussive quality to the track appropriate to the subject matter, complete with a rather excellent sampling of that famous line, “Terminate with extreme prejudice.” Others like “Separate Waves” and the closing “Serenity’s Beast” almost hint at an ‘80s cyber/synthwave vibe, albeit with a darker, more overdriven tone, while one wishes that the interlude of “0101” could’ve been drawn out for its dreamy synth passages and stellar vocoders. As debut albums go, 16PRISM has done rather well with Informis Regnant, achieving a decidedly classic EBM/industrial sound with a fresher, heartier sheen.



Track list:

Material Curiosity Psychle Clockwork < Zero Separate Waves 0101 Falling under (In Time) Beta Draconis [SCI Mix] Fall of Pride Gearline Consumption Hardwired Col. Kurtz Serenity’s Beast



16PRISM

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram