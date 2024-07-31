:10:

Album: Horror

Category: Industrial / Electronic / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-06-28

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Any album by Sean Forsythe under the moniker of :10: is sure to be an intense aural experience on its own, but true to his artistic nature, what he offers is a full package of sound and vision. Like his previous ventures, Horror is meant to be seen as well as heard, with the accompanying book of photographic art delving further into the album’s themes of the breakdown of the human body and soul – bodies wrapped in plastic, distorted by their environments, bloodied in ecstasy… of course, these descriptions also apply to the 12 tracks on the album, all immersing the audience in the beauty of decay. Breakbeats and shrill percussive patterns bristle alongside deeply resonant bass and synth passages, while human voices are mangled and mauled in varying degrees of obscurity to assault the listener’s synapses; case in point, the morose choirlike voices of “Repent” and the closing “Vessel.” Emileigh Rohn of Chiasm appears both angelic and acerbic in her cries of “Don’t Die” moving between a lithe and haunted tone to an impassioned howl, harmonizing amid grating electronics and steady beats, while on the slower “Doorways,” her words accentuate the unease and discontent of the instrumental. “Yellow King” and “Broken” bear an almost funky groove in their beats, the noisy and distorted bass grinding with the rhythms majestically, while a light urban vibe permeates the metallic warbles and trickling synth arpeggios of “Hiding,” one of the album’s two collaborations with Static Logic, and one that resounds with punky cybernetic energy. A light piano-like melody arrives in “The Slow Erosion of Self,” whose bass and beats veritably whip the listener’s eardrums, adorned with disconcerting repetitions of the title. As with any :10: album, Horror is another fine showcase of Forsythe’s skilled production and sophisticated arrangements, enhanced by the spectral quality of his accompanying imagery – or put simply, another masterful work of art.



Track list:

Horror Repent Yellow King My Insides Don’t Die Hiding The Slow Erosion of Self Loathing Doorways Broken Signal Vessel



:10:/Sean Forsythe

Website, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram