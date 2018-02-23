Rabbit Junk

Category: Industrial / Hardclash

Album: Rabbit Junk Will Die!: Meditations on Mortality

Blurb: Already heralded as one of the year’s strongest releases, Rabbit Junk’s latest full-length opus sets a new standard of excellent for heavy electronic and industrial/rock music.





After an extended period of shorter EP and single releases, along with a few live performances, the genre-defying hardclash entity of Rabbit Junk has emerged with this, the band’s first full-length album of new material since 2010. To narrow down Rabbit Junk’s sound to fundamentals is a difficult task as JP Anderson and Sum Grrrl have infused many divergent modes and textures throughout the band’s oeuvre – from darkly enticing pop melodies to the abrasion of extreme metal and industrial, underscored by the spastic energy of punk and the rhythmic core of hip-hop, Rabbit Junk has continually left very few creative stones unturned in its 14-year-long existence. Now with a new infusion of ambition, adrenaline, and attitude, Rabbit Junk Will Die!: Meditations on Mortality sets a new benchmark for the band and for heavy electronic and industrial/rock music as a whole.

A tense electronic klaxon and an insistent bass line start us off as Sum Grrrl’s voice slithers like a stalker slowly seducing you into her clutches, the chorus of “Hunting” erupting into a violent burst of simple yet dynamic rhythms and abrasive guitars. As ever, Rabbit Junk’s signature bombast is present in spades, but the nuanced production, full of sublime vocoder effects and subtle harmonization, takes the sound past the realms of pure guttural noise. This applies for the whole of Meditations on Mortality, as tracks like “Become Hell” with its pensive and spectral introduction giving way to a raucous onslaught of shrill, rubbery synth warbles that evoke a hybrid of EDM and heavy metal, and “Bend the Light” with its ascending/descending guitar riffs, darkly layered samples, and foggy gothic ambience both assault the listener with an almost symphonic exuberance. The striking chorus melodies and breakneck drum & bass beats of “Gravity Hero” are an almost immediate reminder of the classic Rabbit Junk sound, while “Shadow Horizon” infuses a classic dub flavor, Anderson’s steely and slight reggae inflection at times easily mistaken for Killing Joke’s Jaz Coleman, which along with some washes of angular synth lines that have an almost new wave quality makes for one of the album’s most memorable tracks. Similarly, Sum Grrrl’s bouncy, staccato vocals overtop virulent synths and intricate hip-hop beats on “The Art of Defiance” add to the album’s lyrical and thematic focus – anthemic and triumphant against sociopolitical adversity that threatens individuality and diversity. Among the album’s poppier moments is “Xenon” as the fluid pad progressions and soaring vocal exchanges between Sum Grrrl and Anderson is simply some of the catchiest songwriting Rabbit Junk has yet offered, while a cover of Berlin’s “The Metro” closes the album out in dramatic fashion; while this writer would normally decry the presence of a song as oft covered as this, Sum Grrrl’s emotive delivery and the playful rearrangement of the song to fit the band’s own aesthetic makes it quite an irresistible and effective closer.

With a title like Rabbit Junk Will Die!: Meditations on Mortality, one could be forgiven for assuming the record to be something of a swansong, a statement of impending closure. However, with so energetic a display as these eight songs present, such an assumption would be dubious at best; this does not seem to be the sound of a band losing steam, but of renewed purpose and vitality. Once again, it can’t be understated how the album’s painstakingly crafted production and intelligent songwriting has elevated the group’s established sound into a whole new league on par with the finest we’ve yet heard from the industrial and harsh electronic scene. As Meditations on Mortality is already heralded by audiences as one of the strongest releases of 2018 thus far, we can rest assured that Rabbit Junk won’t die swiftly or quietly… thank goodness!



Track list:

Hunting Xenon Become Hell Shadow Horizon The Art of Defiance Gravity Hero Bend the Light The Metro



2018-01-26



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)