Mentallo & The Fixer

Category: Industrial

Album: Arrange the Molecule

Blurb: Mentallo & The Fixer returns with a new album bypassing the group’s prior sounds for something more experimental with complicated programming and an absence of song structure.





It’s been some time since this writer sat down with a Mentallo & The Fixer album and the current direction turned out to be quite surprising. Gone are the songs – in its place, we find a Mentallo doing its best to sound like Skinny Puppy meets Download meets Terrorfakt meets Aphex Twin. While this sounds like a winning combination on paper, what we get in the end is an incredibly one dimensional record that repeats itself over and over again. The only way this writer knew where one song ended and the next began is when the “This is a promotional copy” came on that is on all Alfa Matrix promos.

By the time we get to “Gammera,” we finally hear some interesting samples used in a creative way. The song is accented with screaming, a speak and spell, glass breaking, and lots of zaps, beeps, and 8-bit sounds. At times, some of the vocal samples sound like something off of The Greater Wrong of the Right, continuing the love affair with all things cEvin Key. Gary Dassing takes a minimalist approach with programming that, at times, reminds me of the less metal side of Iggorrr with much less diversity and no metal. With a lack of vocals, Dassing tries to keep things interesting by diversifying the programming, but the lack of different sounds from one song to the other tires this listener’s ears. When we finally get to “Methodical Damage,” there tends to be a reprise in the experimentation; here we find Mentallo doing its best to challenge Numb for the throne of industrial with guitars with layers of rock guitars permeating the mix and finally giving the listener something different.

In the end, this is Mentallo & The Fixer’s “Revolution 9” for the entire album – no changes, no variance, just the same thing over and over and over again for what seems like and extended amount of time.



Track list:

Just What I Had Been Missing The Moment You Realize… Fire Flies and the Full Moon Sky Bad Trip on a Broken Heart Gammera Methodical Damage Miracle in the Medicine Cabinet The Moment U Realize [Nite Version] A Lot Like the Truth Neutrons Firing Giving In, Life Limb Treat It Like a Loaded Gun Bad Friend



Mentallo & The Fixer

Website, SoundCloud

Alfa Matrix

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Purchase at:

Amazon CD (Standard Edition)

Amazon CD (Deluxe Edition)

Amazon MP3 (Standard Edition)

Amazon MP3 (Deluxe Edition)

Bandcamp

Storming the Base CD (Standard Edition)

Storming the Base CD (Deluxe Edition)



2017-10-13



Gabe Wilkinson (Microwaved)