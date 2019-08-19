Ihsahn

Blurb: Simultaneously representing the biggest departure and the purest evolution of his black metal roots, Ihsahn’s most recent album continues to forge new paths of musical exploration that defy even the parameters of most progressive rock and metal.





Although he is heralded as one of the metal community’s most accomplished musicians, there does still exist a contingent of fans that has never quite grasped the progressive and exploratory nature of Ihsahn’s music since the dissolution of Emperor. His proficiency in virtually all aspects of performance and production has placed him at the upper echelon of modern music, incorporating elements of virtually every style of metal, electronic and industrial textures, with more than a few jazzy undertones, making Ihsahn’s solo discography some of the most engaging and challenging music being made today. His latest effort, Àmr is as perplexing as ever, such that some critics consider it the most divergent from his black metal roots… and yet, to this writer’s ears, it represents the purest evolution of the kind of heady musicianship he was exhibiting in his darker youth.

Of course, the opening track might not be the most indicative of this, even though “Lend Me the Eyes of the Millennia” does set the stage for the album quite effectively. Set primarily to an unyielding dissonant synth arpeggio, the almost obligatory swells of orchestral strings and resonant guitar riffs enter as Ihsahn’s howling vocals give the song an almost gothic vibe. Throughout the album, the prominence of synthesizer and keyboard passages give Àmr a unique character that bears more of a resemblance to the progressive rock of the late ‘70s than with anything in the metal scene. A perfect example would be “Where You Are Lost and I Belong” as the pianos and guitars set to a sparse but martial drumbeat creep beneath throaty baritone vocals that might remind some of the likes of Peter Murphy… that is, until the chorus, in which the lovely melody is underscored by Mellotron-esque flutes, making for one of the album’s most pleasant and inviting moments. Similarly, trickling layers of synth and light guitars atop slow beats on “Twin Black Angels,” topped off by Ihsahn’s rhythmic singing proves remarkably catchy until the chorus erupts with lyrics like “Raptures to tear the world apart, written in scars that never heal” to make for one of the record’s high points. Layers of piano, throbbing bass, and synth arpeggios adorn the de facto title track of “Sámr,” the lush vocal harmonies offset by the interweaving of angular guitar lines that can’t help but remind this writer of the last Emperor album, 2001’s Prometheus: The Discipline of Fire & Demise. The same can be said of the closing track, “Wake,” which hits hard and fast from the onset with the sort of symphonic black metal fury that defined Prometheus and even the classic Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk, albeit with cleaner production finesse; the subtly fluid synth accompaniments to the fierce guitars keep things purely in the now, along with the high sung harmonies in the chorus to show off Ihsahn’s vocal prowess. The song even comes to an end so abrupt as to conjure memories of “Thorns On My Grave,” the final track on Prometheus… the similarities are more than a little eerie.

Some may have been taken aback by “Arcana Imperii,” the introductory single from Àmr, as its pure progressive heavy metal force seemed almost lightweight despite its forceful rhythms and chromatic riffs, along with some rather graceful interplay of clean vocal harmonies and scathing howls. The monstrous ambience of atonal minor-key progressions creates the impressions of creeping menace on “One Less Enemy,” while the layering of guitar, synth, and vocal in the main riff of “Marble Soul” is truly inspired, the juxtaposition of encroaching onslaught with pensive introspection making for a track of pure progressive metal power. And then, there is perhaps the quintessential Ihsahn solo track with “In Rites of Passage,” the ascending guitar riff and distorted synth passages evoking an almost industrialized feel, his screams at their most acerbic, the rhythms at their most off-putting amid layers of icy ambient synths as the clean melodies in the bridge make for another excellent counterpoint to the horrid atmosphere.

Listening to Àmr, the levels to which Ihsahn pushes his skills as a musician, songwriter, and production to the peak of excellence is almost frustrating… after all, how much farther can he go? On the other hand, few artists or bands have managed to achieve such an ascension with each consecutive release, continuing to find new barriers to erode and truly create music whose exploratory resonance is so palpable that it transcends the trappings of genre; but then, was that not the original intent behind the term of progressive music? On top of that, the signatures of Ihsahn’s compositional style indelibly remain to make Àmr the ultimate expression of where his creative sparks in the days of Emperor were to end up, making the album almost a faint echo of a past discarded though not forgotten.



