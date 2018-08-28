HIDE

Category: Industrial / Experimental

Album: Castration Anxiety

Blurb: Despite its title and lyrics, the themes on HIDE’s first full-length album are not to be taken lightly as they challenge societal norms of sexuality and human relationships, set to some intensely bleak industrial atmospheres.





Since HIDE’s emergence in 2014, the duo of Heather Gabel and Seth Sher has been gradually building up a sizeable following with an abrasive and intense brand of darkly atmospheric industrial. After a series of EP and single releases, Castration Anxiety is the band’s first full-length album, with each track delivering an onslaught of mechanoid rhythms and nightmarish soundscapes, compounded by lyrics that contest societal norms – as the band’s label Dais Records puts it, “a sound that both punishes and empowers.” Sexuality and human relationships seem to form the core themes of Castration Anxiety, with Gabel’s haunted vocals acting as a conduit for energies both destructive and delightful amid dense layers of droning synths and intricately constructed beat structures.

Comparisons are often quite aptly made to the more abstract modes of industrial like Throbbing Gristle or Skinny Puppy at that band’s most vicious, but HIDE’s approach bears its own signatures of order in chaos, repetition in motion. For instance, tracks like the opening “Fall Down” or the later “Wildfire” are deceptively simple in their arrangements as the forceful percussion instantly creates a state of disquiet, swells of droning bass slithering amid the repeating drum patterns as Gabel’s voice soars ghostlike, as if calling to the listener’s soul across unfathomable distances for acknowledgement… but she’s right there before you, furious and seething in her convictions at the folly of man. There is an inescapably erotic quality to lyrics like “Serpents kissed your eyes with a fork tongued message” or “Lick the wounds we’ll salt forever,” enticing yet effacing, insistent and demanding for fear. But if the words aren’t enough to elicit this response, perhaps the harsh introduction to “Come Undone” will, a horrid mechanized noise like a chainsaw slicing through the organic parts of a cyborg in searing pain, the subsonic drones and distant percussive slivers along with the high-pitched synths creating a pulse that is undeniably catchy… before long, HIDE need not demand your fear as much as you will beg for it. “Fucked (I Found Heaven)” is arguably the most dance floor friendly track with its upbeat rhythm, caustic bass, and shrill synth passages reminiscent of early Front Line Assembly, an ambient sample in the tail end of the song adding an uncharacteristic major key melody that really stands out, while “Bound/Severed” is sure to turn a few heads with stabs of mangled orchestra hits reminiscent of Twitch or The Land of Rape and Honey era MINISTRY, the beats bearing a likeness to what one might’ve heard on those early WaxTrax! records. “All Fours” concludes the album with the distorted plinks of a piano adding to a very discordant ambience, Gabel’s howling voice amid the faint sounds of seductive breathing and disturbed laughter.

Provocative and poignant, HIDE’s musical and lyrical themes are not to be taken lightly, nor are they to be dismissed purely as emasculating feminist rhetoric, even with a title like Castration Anxiety. There is an underlying current of the reclamation of sex as subjugation of the soul, turning such damaging attitudes unto themselves, and when set to such bleak industrial backdrops as HIDE creates, such issues are granted even greater potency. Castration Anxiety is a challenging album in every respect, which is quite a feat even in the realms of experimental music, and for that along with its exigent themes, it’s a worthwhile experience.



Track list:

Fall Down Bound/Severed Close Your Eyes Wear Your Skin Come Undone Wildfire Fucked (I Found Heaven) All Fours



2018-03-23



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)