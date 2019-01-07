Euringer

Category: Electro / Punk / Hip-Hop

Album: Euringer

Blurb: James Euringer steps away from Mindless Self Indulgence and releases a concept album, an avant-garde street fight best consumed from start to uninterrupted finish.





Dropping the Jimmy Urine moniker in favor of the simpler and more honest birth name, James Euringer delivers an album that transcends genre, generational lines, and cultural boundaries. This album is sardonic humor; it’s punk rock, with a little bit of humanism. It has a personality that’s quite reminiscent of its creator. In the span of the album, Euringer takes the listener from lyrics that make you laugh, to lyrics that make you feel something human and relatable. It’s a contrast that speaks volumes of the depths of the artist’s character and the brevity of his wit.

Songs like “Trigger Warning” and “Problematic” are poignant and challenging, thought provoking songs that evoke a sense that maybe Euringer is taking some self-inventory and is being courageous about his findings… or maybe they’re just really good songs. This duality presented in every song provides a toybox of ideas to unpack and examine. For instance, “The Medicine Does Not Control Me” is a club song with a significantly bigger message addressing our culture’s preoccupation with pharmaceuticals… or is it just some weird club hit that the label is going to pick for the next single? Maybe Euringer’s explaining how medication has helped him in his own life without taking over. That’s where the album excels – maybe it’s all of it, or maybe it’s none of it. As well, the track features singer/songwriter Grimes providing a lovely vocal overtop of some ‘80s inspired synth work, like a neon-lit slow dance with an attractive stranger, only to disappear as Euringer whisks the listener away to some sort of strange video game sex den with “What a Fool Believes.” In fact, the album features more than a few guest collaborations. Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance appears on “Sailor in a Life Boat,” an electro/punk rock anthem that stands loud and proud, while “If It Ain’t You Today It Will Be You Tomorrow” is a genre bending bombardment of ideologies that feels like someone spliced a political rally with a really good club hit. The track features Serj Tankian of System of a Down carrying the bombastic drone of the song until Euringer takes over with a catchy chorus that will be stuck in heads for years to come. “Fuck Everything” features Chantel Claret of rock band Morningwood, an accomplished musician in her own right who also happens to be married to Euringer’s wife. It’s a True Romance style love song, sweet but honest to a fault, and one of the strongest tracks on a record with a great many of them.

“Internal Organs” is a series of moments that highlight just how talented Euringer can be, a touching piece that’s just brief enough that we don’t get pulled completely out of the album. It’s lovely and brings about dreams of a collaboration with VNV Nation. But then it fades and we’re in Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights,” and he’s not just doing it justice, but doing a stellar job at it; it must be heard to be believed. A sample of Euringer (presumably) screaming “gimme that cash” at fans finishes off the track as an honest, ugly look at how people can be at times. It seems like a reflection on behavior that no fan wants to experience from their favorite artist, but the listener is soon transitioned into “Detroit and Only Halfway Thru the Tour” which is a stadium rock song that seems to hint at the sort of wild, tumultuous life that the man must have experienced during the height of Mindless Self Indulgence’s popularity. “How Jimmy Gets Down” feels like an abrupt switch early on the album until half-a-minute in, at which point it all makes sense as the song taps into a strange early ‘90s pop/hip-hop. Similarly, “Do You Kiss Your Mama with That Mouth?” channels a hip-hop/rap style with plenty of electronics and guitar. Concluding Euringer is “Two and a Half Years” with what begins as an audio gag, transitioning into a recording that features Euringer’s father delivering a harsh criticism played over soft synth tones before fading into chirping birds and resounding tones.

It’s a broad spectrum of emotions offered on the entirety of the album. It’s a bit difficult not to closely examine every song on this record as they are all so distinct, yet still so… Euringer, like a strange smell that won’t wash off. From start to finish, this album is A Midsummer Night’s Dream – it’s tragedy and comedy in unison under the guise of a really great genre-defying album. Mr. Euringer is living in the past 30 years all at once, as if he were in a ‘90s arcade playing Beastie Boys and The Damned overtop a John Hughes movie. It’s a concept album that speaks to what it means to be human, and/or perhaps what it means to be James Euringer, but if something along the way helps someone when they need it most… well, James would be quite happy about that. The man stands before you, wearing his vulnerabilities and conceits as armor, and he shouts for spectators. I encourage you to stop, listen, and witness.



Track list:

Trigger Warning If It Ain’t You Today It Will Be You Tomorrow Problematic That’s How Jimmy Gets Down Be Afraid of Who You Are Piece of Me Internal Organs Wuthering Heights Detroit and Only Halfway Thru the Tour Fuck Everything The Medicine Does Not Control Me Do You Kiss Your Mama with That Mouth? Sailor in a Life Boat Random EMO Top Line Generator Two and a Half Years



2018-10-19



Brian H. McLelland (BMcLelland)