Blurb: Electric Six taps into its own stash of fresh blood on this twelfth studio album, Fresh Blood for Tired Vampyres.





Electric Six, the genre-bending rock band from Detroit led by Dick Valentine has shown no signs of slowing down, having released nearly an album per year since breaking onto the scene with the highly acclaimed Fire in 2003. The sextet that made the UK charts with quirky hits like “Danger! High Voltage” and “Gay Bar” returns with this twelfth studio album, Fresh Blood for Tired Vampyres.

Valentine does not disappoint with his signature vocal style and sexy, witty, and clever lyrics. Always the group to mix and meld different genres, listeners will find elements of electronic, funk, disco, and punk rock. The album opens with “Acid Reducer,” a synth heavy and ambient instrumental tune that segues perfectly into the equally synth laden, up-tempo, and very humorous (especially for people who love math) “The Number of the Beast.” Funk guitars and beats play a key role on “Mood Is Improving,” which evokes an irresistible urge to get up and dance; the hilarious lyric, “And I’m used to watching you drag your fat ass up to White Castle” comes late in the song to provide a hearty laugh as well. “(Be My) Skin Caboose” and “My Dreams” also bring the disco/funk, but with a bit more distortion and reliance on the electro/synth sounds. “I’ll Be In Touch” and “Greener Pastures” offer a tender, softer ballad vibe, while “Lottery Reptiles” and “Lee Did This to Me” provide a heavier, faster, more traditional rock & roll sound.

There’s always something for everyone when it comes to Electric Six. The band has proven a mastery of creating mixed-genre songs that often surprise listeners with how they twist and turn. Overall, Fresh Blood for Tired Vampyres captures the essential spirit at the core of Electric Six at its peak, while sounding modern and fresh despite the love for ‘70s and ‘80s influences. A few tunes toward the second half of the album meld together a bit, but otherwise, this is a really fun party album that will get listeners dancing their asses off and laughing with the clever lyrics.



