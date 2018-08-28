Echo Us

Category: Ambient / Progressive Rock

Album: To Wake a Dream in Moving Water

Blurb: As Ethan Matthews releases his fifth album as Echo Us, he takes the reigns with minimal accompaniment to craft a coldly progressive ambient experience with moments of brilliance sprinkled amid long stretches of redundancy.





Echo Us has been the brainchild of Ethan Matthews for two decades, but it is with this fifth album under the moniker that he assumes the fullest control of the project. Performing every instrument with the exception of violins provided by Teri Untalan and flautist Chris Smith, To Wake a Dream in Moving Water is another of Matthews’ grand conceptions, bridging elements of ambient electronic passages with a new age sensibility and progressive rock constructions. As this writer has observed throughout the Echo Us discography, this merging of styles is as much a strength as it is a repellant, but it is on To Wake a Dream in Moving Water that Matthews’ creative efforts may be reaching too far into esoterica.

There is something to be said for an artist with so focused a vision as Matthews seems to possess on this album; from start to finish, he culls from and rarely deviates from a set palette of effects and sounds, with several melodic motifs and themes recurring as to create what is hopefully a cohesive conceptual whole across the record’s eight tracks. Indeed, his crisp acoustic and electric guitar tones in tandem with cold ambient soundscapes create a rich wintery tapestry, his measured solos on tracks like the opening “Awakening Current,” “Begin to Remember vr2,” and the interlude of “May Morning Dew” easily bringing to mind the likes of Mike Oldfield or more so David Gilmour on The Division Bell era Pink Floyd, while “Doina” somehow reminds this writer of something Terje Rypdal might have written. The incorporation of Celtic modes thanks to the hammered dulcimer, Bodhrán percussion, and Untalan’s strings also adds to the album’s ethereal atmosphere, with “Aeriel (Satre Dance)” sounding like something out of Final Fantasy III, while “Begin to Remember vr1” stands as a perfect single for its melodic hooks and dancing arpeggio rhythms.

As on past Echo Us releases, the major dilemma is Matthews’ transitions, particularly in the longer pieces. For instance, at nearly eight minutes long, “Awakening Current” is filled with lush ambience and chorales at the onset, the beats and sparse bass entering to take the track into a new section that gets a touch repetitive until it changes key, adding a piano to mirror the guitars, and then just as suddenly moving into a celestial coda that perhaps would’ve been better as its own track. Similarly, the 15-and-a-half-minute-long epic of “From the Highlands” begins with promise, the pads and guitars glistening like light on snowflakes; there’s little variation for a good length of time before the shuffle rhythm enters to present the song proper… until the next changeup, which is rather abrupt, as is the one that follows. Granted, these are often staples of progressive rock, but usually when the genre is at its most indulgent.

Overall, To Wake a Dream in Moving Water is not an unpleasant listening experience; there is much to behold in the musicianship, and the blend of ambient and progressive rock modes is mostly successful. By the same token, while Matthews demonstrates that he is capable of performing multiple roles quite effectively, putting forth all of his skills as a musician and producer to craft a singular creative vision, there is a tendency towards repetitiveness on this album that feels forced and ultimately lackluster. There are moments of pleasant brilliance sprinkled throughout To Wake a Dream in Moving Water, but it may be taxing the listener’s patience to find them.



Track list:

Awakening Current Aeriel (Satre Dance) Begin to Remember vr1 Begin to Remember vr2 May Morning Dew From the Highlands Doina To Wake a Dream in Moving Water



Echo Us/Absolute Probability Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Purchase at:

Amazon CD

Amazon MP3

CDBaby



2017-11-29



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)