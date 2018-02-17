DOYLE

Category: Rock / Doom Metal / Goth

Album: DOYLE II: As We Die

Blurb: Here’s to a son of the house of Frankenstein.





DOYLE was founded in 2012 by longtime Misfits lead guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and Cancerslug front man Alex “Wolfman” Story following the dissolution of their previous project Gorgeous Frankenstein. The debut album Abominator was released in 2013, and now the follow-up album, DOYLE II: As We Die brings us more hard rocking ghoulish delights.

As one would expect, given the band’s moniker, the album heavily focuses on the guitar work, at times seemingly mixed and structured to allow for the guitar to take precedence over everything else. This leads to a few issues where the album’s tracks can feel as if they are falling into a routine formula, but the formula works more often than not. The heavy focus on guitar also makes von Frankenstein’s addiction to the whammy bar a bit overly apparent and it can occasionally be a bit grating. Overall though, von Frankenstein’s guitar is exceptionally well complemented by Story’s ability to deliver hard barking aggressive vocals and seamlessly transition to smooth harmonized crooning, making the “Wolfman” both a beauty and a beast on the album.

Thematically charged with horror imagery and deftly mixing flourishes of ‘50s and ‘60s musical flavors with a contemporary blend of heavy rock and doom metal, Doyle’s work at times feels like a modern take on Paul Williams work in the classic De Palma rock opera, The Phantom of the Paradise. As We Die’s focus on the macabre would be right at home next to Phantom… tracks like “Life at Last” and “Somebody Super Like You.”

While “Kiss Me As We Die” and “Witchcraft” are significant highlights, one of the most impressive tracks of the album comes with “We Belong Dead,” which brings a hard rock malt shop sound with a crooning chorus that would sound at home in a classic doo-wop song from the ‘50s, but carries with it the characteristic grim flavor as suggested by the title and the clever songwriting that, while heavy, doesn’t feel out of place with its sweet vocal treatment. It’s a clever track that stands out on an all around solid album.

With the Misfits often seeming to be more about marketing than music, DOYLE II: As We Die is a very pleasant surprise. DOYLE pulls off the horror rock sound so well that at times, the band does legitimately feel like the musical embodiment of classic creature features, capturing both the horror and humanity that made those films work. While there are a few tracks that do feel dead on arrival, the majority of the album’s morbid music is sure to breathe new life into weary souls.



Track list:

Kiss Me As We Die Beast Like Me God of Flies Run for Your Life Darkside Witchcraft King of the Undead Virgin Sacrifice We Belong Dead Show No Mercy Dark Gods Arise Blood on the Ace Night of Sin



Trubie Turner (Flexei)