Cold Therapy

Category: Industrial

Album: The Darkest Hour

Blurb: Polish electronic artist Jacek Wolanski describes his latest Cold Therapy release as “a soundtrack to the dark side of your mind,” which is as apt a description as any.





Jacek Wolanski has returned with the moody-meets-noisy Cold Therapy after a productive year of remixing other artists including Benjamin’s Plague, Shiv-r, :Wumpscut:, and Vore Complex, as well as appearing on several compilations. Founded in 2012 and signed to Halotan Records shortly after, Cold Therapy has been an active contributor to Europe’s dark electro scene ever since the 2013 release of the Embrace the Silence debut.

On The Darkest Hour, his latest release, tracks like “The Solace of Silence” bring to mind old-school industrial artists like early Skinny Puppy, but balanced nicely by slower, melodic ones like “A Dark Path,” which starts off the album with delicate synth strings and a melody reminiscent of early neo-folk, somewhat in the vein of Psychic TV or The Legendary Pink Dots. “The Light is Dead” has a similarly ethereal quality in places, although the scattered samples and metallic percussion give it a grittier feel. “Nachtmahr” features dark electro artist Tanaros and truly sounds like a nightmare, with harsh whip-like drums panning from left to right behind Wolanski’s sinister vocals.

There are moments where, true to the album’s title, we receive glimpses and hints of personal the artist’s struggle; for instance, in “Fading,” where Wolanski laments, “Suddenly I’m fading / there’s no place for me to stay” against piercing synths and unsettling sonic textures. The two included remixes are a solid addition to the album – the Dedicated Hardware remix of “The Solace of Silence” is just fast enough to stomp to while still creating an impact; similarly, the Neroese Doom Revision mix of “Ashes to Ashes” takes the minimally brutal original and turns it into a guitar-driven headbanger. On The Darkest Hour, we really get a chance to hear Wolanski’s ability to balance darkness and light as he seamlessly integrates organic melody with harsh mechanical rhythms to create a vivid listening experience.



Track list:

A Dark Path Ashes to Ashes If You Go I Remember The Light is Dead Nachtmahr (featuring Tanaros) Relentless Torture Wsrod Cieni Exordium to End Fading The Solace of Silence Through the Night The Solace of Silence [Dedicated Hardware Remix] Ashes to Ashes [Neroese Doom Revision]



Cold Therapy

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Advoxya Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Purchase at:

Amazon MP3

CDBaby

Bandcamp



2018-11-26



Adrian Halo (MachinewithHumanSkin)