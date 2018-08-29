Bloody Knives

Category: Noise / Rock / Post-Punk

Album: White Light Black Moon

Blurb: Wistful and seemingly impenetrable layers of feedback and noise permeate amid subtly melodic songwriting and searing post-punk arrangements, making this one of Bloody Knives’ finest efforts.





For nearly a decade, Bloody Knives has been carving out its own unique niche in underground music, guided by the singular vision of bassist/vocalist Preston Maddox. With guitarist Jack O’Hara Harris and drummer/artist Jake McCown, the band’s previous album, 2016’s I Will Cut Your Heart Out for This showed the trio’s sound evolving into a stronger production sound, sharpening the band’s blend of noisy post-grunge and ambient shoegazing bliss. Having performed at that year’s ColdWaves, it is only fitting that Jason Novak should jump into the producer’s chair with Bloody Knives for this latest effort, White Light Black Moon.

There are certain elements intrinsic to Bloody Knives sound, the most prominent of which is Maddox’s heavily distorted bass, a sound both gutturally menacing and inescapably resonant in tandem with Harris’ shimmering, crystalline, and howling guitars and McCown’s vibrant drumming. “Darkstar” begins the album as if to ease the listener into the audio onslaught. From here, White Light Black Moon, the listener is plunged into the icy waters of shrill feedback, noise, and rhythm, with Maddox’s ghostly vocals offering a melodic anchor that always seems on the verge of fading into the miasma of distortion; indeed, there are points where it would be difficult to tell where his echoing voice ends and the pulsating stabs of guitar and synth begin, as on a song like “Demonism” or the equally lurid “Diamond Lives.” Similarly, tracks like “HKV” and “Midnight Hour,” while still drenched in the frigid ambience of feedback and synth, bear a more familiar post-punk tonality, McCown’s steady rock beats in the latter track and the breakneck force of “HKV”’s chorus being especially striking. And then there are tracks like “Under the Black Moon” and “New Machines” in which dynamic drum & bass beats and cascading layers of synths add a greater dimension to Bloody Knives sound and are sure to remind some of Novak’s more electronic work in Acucrack or Acumen Nation, but to assume that the inclusion of these elements is solely a result of his influence would be a disservice to the trio’s own exploratory sensibilities. For instance, while “Dig the Hole” is aided by some blistering breakbeats and some subtle glitch effects in the vocals, its greatest asset is the strong songwriting as the chorus may be among the catchiest on the whole record.

Comparisons to the likes of My Bloody Valentine or Medicine still abound in Bloody Knives’ music, but with the greater incorporation of electronic elements and more intricate percussion, one could easily detect hints of Curve or even Novak’s own short-lived Fawn project on White Light Black Moon. Some listeners may find the veritable walls of noise and feedback to be as impenetrable as a frozen glacier, but at the heart of it all is a band with a distinct melodic songwriting style, making the merger of musical ingredients all the more harmonious. Let your patience melt through the ice and you will be amply rewarded.



Track list:

Darkstar Demonism Dig the Hole New Machines Midnight Hour Under the Black Moon Slicer Repeater HKV Hall of Mirrors Diamond Lives Prelude (Reprise)



2018-04-05



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)