



After releasing the title track in December as a single/remix EP, Minneapolis industrial/EBM act Zwaremachine has announced the release of a sophomore full-length album, titled Conquest 3000. Following up on the 2018 Be a Light debut, Zwaremachine’s Mach Fox set out to carve a particular niche for himself in the midwest electro/industrial scene, collaborating with Chicago’s I Ya Toyah on a 2019 tour and the “Smile that Killed a Country” single; in 2020, Zwaremachine released the Ripping at the Fabric EP as the debut outing for the fledgling Brutal Resonance Records imprint. Due for release on July 17 via Phage Tapes in digital and CD formats, Conquest 3000 marks the band’s first album to feature the full live trio of Fox, bassist DBot, and drummer Dein Offizier; written and produced with Planktoon and D.Corri, Fox expresses his satisfaction with maintaining the established Zwaremachine sound while exploring a more diverse stylistic range. As well, the band will be featured on a special episode of Profesional Fanby on Wednesday, July 14, on which Subculture Shock host PAT 626 will premiere and review Conquest 3000; further details can be found on the Facebook event page.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)