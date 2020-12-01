



Minneapolis industrial/EBM act Zwaremachine has announced the follow-up to 2018’s Be a Light with the release of the album’s title track as the first single. With the EP featuring an additional three remixes to supplement the single, “Conquest 3000” is also a momentous occasion for Zwaremachine as it is the first studio recording to feature the band’s live lineup of drummer Dein Offizier, bassist Dbot, and founder Mach Fox on synths and vocals. The track was written and produced by the band with Planktoon, who also provided additional drum programming and synths to the single; Offizier’s drum tracks were recorded in The Netherlands in January of this year. Mastered by Nic Heidt, the Conquest 3000 EP will be released on December 2, available now as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.





Zwaremachine

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)