



Born in Shanghai, raised in London, and now based in the United States, musician/producer CiCi Zhu has announced the release of a new single to follow up on her introduction in 2020. Following up on the debut “Alive” and “Mirage” singles, “Drifter” presents the artist’s blend of melodic electronic atmospheres with the traditional sound of her native China by way of the guzheng, creating a style she has dubbed as Zhengtronic. The song’s lyrics relate to “how people all around the globe have drifted apart throughout history, relocating themselves in the process of searching for the meaning of life, broadening horizons, and a higher sense of self.” Drawing comparisons to the likes of Portishead and Massive Attack, “Drifter” was released on June 11 via her own CICIZone imprint, with today marking the release of the accompanying visualizer; Cici promises further releases in 2021 and beyond. Besides her music, Cici launched the Music Education 4.0 initiative in China, having studied yoga all over the world for eight years; she graduated earning a first-class honors degree in music production.





