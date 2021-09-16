



CiCi Zhu has been steadily cultivating her own particular blend of electronic textures with the traditional sounds of her Chinese heritage over the course of several singles, with today’s release of “Silk Road” being her latest. Showcasing the artist’s writing and production, as well as her improvisational skills on the guzheng atop a dynamic industrial beat, the song demonstrates her Zhengtronic style; born in Shanghai, raised in London, and now based in the U.S., CiCi Zhu’s latest single goes further into her international background with the intro to “Silk Road” being likened to the soundtracks of Japanese thrillers. The artist had teased the single with a live performance clip via her social media, with its corresponding music video wrought with imagery that – as her music does – merges modern technology with the living world. Now available to stream/purchase on Bandcamp, “Silk Road” follows the “Drifter” single released this past June.









CiCi Zhu

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)