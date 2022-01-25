



Australian model, actress, and muiscal artist Zheani has signed with the Dirty Hit imprint for the release of her latest EP, with “Napalm” serving as the lead single. The song continues to build on her acerbic reputation for addressing the ills of the modern world, blending elements of dark electro, hip-hop, pop, and metal, with no small hint of the Satanic, into a virulently uncompromising sound, co-produced by King Yosef and Mik Shida; Shida also assisted with production of the accompanying music video, directed by Zheani, and featuring stunt biker Sasha.







Before signing with Dirty Hit, Zheani had garnered a considerable fan base on social media on the strength of such singles as “Skin Walker,” “I Won’t Sell My Soul,” and her most recent, “Fuck the Hollywood Cult,” released in October 2021. Co-produced by King Yosef, Mik Shida, and Catherine Marks, the forthcoming I Hate People on the Internet marks the artist’s fifth EP; of its title and themes, Zheani explains, “The majority of my audience, if I’m being completely honest, are the people that the ‘creative’ industry look down on and silently judge. And I want them to prove that pretentious and shallow judgement to be wrong. I want them to strive for more. I want them to know they are only as valuable as the value they claim for themselves, not the value this sick world places on them. I never want them to give up. I want them to keep trying. When you’re not born into privilege, love, or stability at the very least, you only get what you take in this life.” I Hate People on the Internet will be released on March 23 via Dirty Hit in red and black vinyl, with pre-orders/pre-saves now available.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)