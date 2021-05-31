



Blending psychedelic atmospheres with neo-Krautrock and post-punk textures, German ruo Zement has premiered a new video for the “Soil” single via Visions in Germany and New Noise in France. The second single from the band’s forthcoming Rhostoff album, Zement’s Philipp Hager describes “Soil” as an uptempo track whose energy is best matched by the video’s imagery, “what matches better with that feeling than skateboarding in its rawness and directness?” Directed by Harald Retzbach, edited by international visual artist Maja Milic with Sergej Vutuc, and aided by renowned skater Wolfgang Toth, Hager states further that “Soil” exhibits “the raw and beautiful aspects of life on this planet,” with the music and visuals celebrating life. “Soil” follows the “Goa” single, released







Drawing further influence from contemporary techno and house music while retaining the duo’s previously established “motorik” and free jazz style, Rhostoff – whose title translates to “Raw Material” – marks Zement’s third full-length album, following 2016’s Werk and 2018’s Klinker. Due for release on July 9 via CrazySane Records, Rohstoff was produced by the band with Florian Helleken and features saxophone by Martin Pirner; the album is available for pre-order via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.





