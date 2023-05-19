



Venezuelan by birth, based in Germany, and inspired by America, Zardonic – the alter-ego of Federico Ágreda Álvarez – has bridged national and musical cultures since 2004, known for his intensely bass-heavy remixes with a decidedly metal edge. Now, he has joined forces with Keith Kamholz of Mechanical Vein to produce the industrial/metal single “Death By the Bassline.” Following up on the latter’s highly anticipated debut album released earlier this year, the single continues the collaborative spirit both artists have exhibited through their various endeavors; “Keith Kamholz and I have been working together for a while now on many other projects,” Zardonic explains, going on to state that Kamholz’s demo of the track “gave me the opportunity to go back a bit to the crossbreed drum & bass sound that I did a few years ago.”







“Death By the Bassline” will be featured on Zardonic’s forthcoming Superstars album, due for release on July 14 via MNRK Heavy. The artist’s third studio effort, Superstars also features guest appearances by Reebz, MC Reptile, The Surgery, and Camo MC; the album follows up on 2015’s Antihero and 2018’s Become, the latter accompanied by a remix album in 2020. Mechanical Vein’s The Storm You Can’t Contain was released on April 6 of this year via Hybrid Blak, featuring collaborations with Faderhead, Alicia Mayhem, Biomechanical, ER4SE, Caustic, and MOЯIS BLAK.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)