



Following the recent release of her third full-length album under the moniker of Zanias, Berlin-based artist Alison Lewis – a.k.a. Zoè Zanias – has announced that she will be embarking on a European tour. Joining her as her live bassist will be Laura Bailey, who appeared on Chrysalis playing bass on “Lovelife;” praising her musicianship, Lewis explains that bass parts were added for the live show, which has “led to a whole new sonic landscape in our performances, beefed up and more alive than ever.” The tour begins with a pair of festival appearances – the Fekete Zaj Festival in Matra, Hungary on August 19, and the Muk.E Festival in Dortmund, Germany on August 25 – both following a performance that took place at Berlin’s S036 night club on August 10; the schedule then continues from October 7 to November 24, with tour stops including Berlin, Munich, Hannover, Stockholm, Athens, Madrid, Barcelona, Geneva, and more.







Chrysalis was released digitally via Metropolis Records on May 1; written and produced by Lewis, the artist explains that each of the album’s eight songs were inspired by a series of unfortunate events, the music providing a retreat – a cocoon – that provided “the only place that felt safe.” Themes of toxic capitalism, the isolation of personal trauma, and processing the death of loved ones resound in the record, mixed by Ewan Kay and mastered by Alain Paul. The follow-up to 2021’s Unearthed, Chrysalis is available now via Bandcamp.





Zanias

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)