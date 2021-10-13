



Following the release of the band’s self-titled debut, experimental noise/rock trio Zahn has unveiled a new music video for the track “Schranck.” Directed and animated by Mike Balzer (Headphaser), the video is at once whimsical and disturbing as its frenzied visuals mark what the band calls “another in a line of incomprehensible translations of Zahn’s music,” the title character appearing in the form of a muscular shapeshifting dancer with a head resembling a rubber duck. “Schranck” is the fourth video from Zahn, following the previous single releases of “Aykroyd,” “Pavian,” and “Tseudo.” Now available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the self-titled album was released on August 20 via CrazySane Records; furthermore, the label has placed the full album to stream on YouTube.















Founded in 2020, Zahn consists of bassist Chris Breuer (ex-The Ocean), drummer Nic Stockmann (ex-Eisenvater), and guitarist Felix Gebhard. Breuer and Stockmann previously collaborated as members of Berlin noise/rock act Heads., while Gebhard is best known for his tenure as a live member of industrial music legends Einstürzende Neubauten. The band will be embarking on a series of live dates, beginning on November with an appearance at Hathors Noise Fest at Winterthur, Gaswerk in Switzerland; from November 6-27, Zahn will then play a series of shows in Germany, with a full listing of dates available on the band’s website.

Zahn

Facebook, Bandcamp

CrazySane Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Mike Balzer/Headphaser

Website, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)