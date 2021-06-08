



CrazySane Records has announced the release of the self-titled debut album from experimental noise/rock trio Zahn. With post-punk and sludgy melodies topped off by an avant-garde approach, the band’s sound is the result of the musicians’ collective histories – guitarist Felix Gebhard is best known for his tenure as a live member of Einstürzende Neubauten, with the rhythm section comprised of bassist Chris Breuer (ex-The Ocean) and drummer Nic Stockmann (ex-Eisenvater); Breuer and Stockmann have collaborated in the past as members of Berlin noise/rock act Heads., with Zahn also citing the likes of The Jesus Lizard, The Desert Sessions, and Torche as points of reference for the new trio’s sound.

Along with the core trio, the album features contributions from percussionist Peter Voightmann (Heads.), guitarist Fabian Bremer (AUA), guitarist/composer Wolfgang Möstl (Killed By 9V Batteries), saxophonist Sofia Salvo, and Einstürzende Neubauten’s Alexander Hacke. With a release date of August 20, Zahn will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the latter appearing in standard black, green, and pink editions; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp

In addition, Zahn will be making its live debut on October 22 at Zukunft am Ostkreuz in Berlin with Maserati, along with a performance scheduled for November 5 as part of the Hathors Noise Fest at Winterthur, Gaswerk in Switzerland.

Zahn

Facebook, Bandcamp

CrazySane Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)