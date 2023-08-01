



CrazySane Records has announced the release of Adria, the sophomore full-length effort from experimental noise/rock trio Zahn. The album sees the trio of Chris Breuer, Felix Gebhard and Nic Stockmann exploring classic European holiday culture, the title of Adria having become a synonymous term for the act of embarking on an arduous journey with the promise of a leisurely destination; the word is often found on numerous bumper stickers throughout Europe during the summer season. With 11 tracks spanning over 80 minutes, the album was mixed and mastered by Magnus Lindberg (Cult of Luna, Russian Circles), and recorded by Peter Voigtmann (The Ocean Collective, Shrvl) at Die Mühle Studios, the large space of which proving ideal for the drums and bass. Voigtmann also provided sequences and additional synthsizers on two tracks. Adria is due for release via CrazySane Records on September 27 in digital, CD, and multiple vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. The album follows Zahn’s 2021 self-titled debut. The band was founded in 2020 by Chris Breuer (ex-The Ocean), drummer Nic Stockmann (ex-Eisenvater), and guitarist Felix Gebhard. Breuer and Stockmann previously collaborated as members of Berlin noise/rock act Heads., while Gebhard is best known for his tenure as a live member of industrial music legends Einstürzende Neubauten.

