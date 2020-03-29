



A musician, actress, and published model, Yvette Lera has had a very storied career – formerly a member of legendary Chicago band Lick, she has collaborated in numerous projects and bands with the likes of Killing Joke members Paul Raven, Jaz Coleman, and Geordie Walker, as well as Glenn Danzig, Taime Downe, X-Japan’s Hide, Chris Vrenna, Die Robot, and more. Now, she has returned to Chicago and has teamed up with Alex Zander to co-host the MKUltraSound Podcast, already making her mark with the eminent show’s two most recent episodes.

The first, which aired on March 15, also finds electro/industrial artist I Ya Toyah returning as a guest to discuss her newest release, the remix companion to her Code Blue debut – Code Blue Reloaded, released on March 20. Also appearing on the episode is Polish artist Peter Guellard (MACE, Blitzkrieg, The Electric Hellfire Club), whose remix of “Code Blue” appears as a bonus track on the digital edition of Code Blue Reloaded. Throughout the episode, the guests and co-hosts discuss Guellard’s revival of MACE, Lera’s appearances in music and film, the lasting impact of Genesis Breyer P-Orridge on the industrial scene, and the current pandemic and the state of society and humanity, offering different perspectives that all serve to reinforce the sense of community that is to be felt, not just in the industrial scene, but the world as a whole. The March 15 episode now appears both on YouTube and on SoundCloud.















On the March 25 episode, Zander and Lera conduct the show via Phone from Chicagopocalypse, the pair discussing further ramifications of the pandemic and the lockdown in Illinois, the loss of musician Bill Rieflin and filmmaker Stuart Gordon, and more! ReGen Magazine is happy to support the MKUltraSound Podcast and Zander’s MK Ultra Magazine , and we highly encourage you to subscribe via SoundCloud and YouTube!





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)