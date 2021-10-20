



Hailing from Essex, Crass has been referred to as one of the most significant and truly revolutionary acts in the first wave of punk music in the late ’70s, with the band’s 1978 debut The Feeding of the 5000 standing as an artistic landmark for its profane and political lyrics espousing anarchist philosophies of nuclear disarmament, censorship, anti-capitalism, and religious hypocrisy. In 2019, the band made the original pre-mixed stems from the album available to the public with the intention of allowing others to remix and reinterpret the music; among those to take up the challenge was legendary producer Martin “Youth” Glover, whose remix of “Living Asylum” has now been released on all major digital outlets via One Little Independent Records. Infusing the song with his signature dub and post-punk atmospheres and mesmerizing beats, the remix retains the potency of the original, with the B-side showcasing a remix by Marc Collin and Beki Mari – of French new wave act Nouvelle Vague – titled “Rox Off.” The two remixes will be released on November 26 as the sixth entry in the Normal Never Was remix series, available to pre-order now on Bandcamp, with the 12-inch vinyl single limited to 500 copies (35 remaining at the time of this article’s publication).











All proceeds from the remix project will go to the Refuge charity against domestic violence. “Since the start of lockdown, Refuge has seen a 66% rise in demand for its Helpline, and a 950% rise in visits to its Helpline website,” Refuge comments, detailing the need for domestic abuse services during these difficult times; “While lockdown itself doesn’t cause domestic abuse – abuse happens all year round – it does, of course, have the potential to aggravate pre-existing abusive behaviors, and the data we have shows us the increase in the need for our services during lockdown.” The organization goes on to express its gratitude to Crass for the band’s efforts in supporting their services “to ensure that no woman or child is turned away from safety.”

In addition, One Little Independent Records will also be releasing Corpus Mei, a collaborative album between Youth and Crass drummer Penny Rimbaud, on November 19. The album presents 10 poems written and performed by Rimbaud, with the music composed and produced by Youth in his South London studio in 2011 and remixes in 2019; among the contributing musicians were Louise Elliott on sax and flute, cellist Kate Shortt, bassist Tony Barber, and Isabella Koloczynska on violin, with additional vocals provided by Rimbaud’s former Crass band mate Eve Libertine. Corpus Mei will be released in digital, CD, and double-vinyl formats, with the latter appearing as a limited edition of 500 copies; the album is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)