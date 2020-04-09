



Although the industrial/punk act has maintained an active live and touring schedule, it has been three years since we last heard any newly released material from Youth Code. Now, the band returns with the new single, “Puzzle,” available to purchase for $1.00 via Bandcamp. In addition, the band has joined forces with the Isolate/Create platform, a new free resource that provides digital assets to inspire creativity and encourage collaboration amid social distancing and lockdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; as such, all the stems for “Puzzle” will be available for other artists to remix and sample, with the band exclaiming, “Can’t wait to hear what everyone does with this, and don’t forget to tag us and #isolatecreate in it!” The new single will be available on streaming sites by the upcoming weekend; a video clip of Youth Code performing the track almost a year ago at the Velvet Underground in Toronto on April 23, 2019 is available to view on YouTube. Other bands and artists that are participating in Isolate/Create include Daughters, Converge, Dead Cross, Ash Code, Planet B, Deaf Club, and Chelsea Wolfe. “Puzzle” follows the release of Chelsea Wolfe’s remix of “Lost at Sea,” released via Bandcamp on April 18, 2017.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)