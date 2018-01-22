Xorcist returns after long absence with new album





While Bat – a.k.a. Peter Stone – has been involved in remixes, DJing, and side projects over the last two decades, he is best known for his work under the moniker of Xorcist, with January 23, 2018 marking the release of God. Completed over a six month period and following a single and instrumental album in 2017, GOD features nine tracks and marks the first full-length Xorcist release since 2000; Bat states that “It is with great trepidation this album is released as no doubt, it will once again push the envelope of reception as do all Xorcist releases.” He continues to describe the album as “A movie in your mind where religion is control… or is it freedom become religion? Your choice… or is it?” A staple of the ’90s goth/industrial scene, Xorcist’s 1991 album Damned Souls was the first official release from the now defunct label 21st Circuitry. GOD is available via the Xorcist Bandcamp in both digital and CD formats, with the latter being available in limited editions that include a bonus track.

Xorcist/CyberDen

