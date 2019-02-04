XIXA releases title track from upcoming EP

Feb 2019 04

XIXA releases title track from upcoming EP0

Tuscon goth scene mainstay XIXA has released the title track for the band’s upcoming second EP, The Code. With huskily whispered verses weaving a dark counterpoint to frenetic choruses in a vibrant web of bright retro synths and the galloping southwestern meets surf guitars of the Chicha genre, the song presents a cinematic brand of darkly cinematic goth. The album will feature art by Tuscon artist Daniel Martin Diaz, a longtime collaborator who also co-directed XIXA’s video “Tombstone Rashomon” with Lesli Wood. The track is available for streaming now, with the full album due out on February 15 via Dust & Stone Records and Glitterhouse Records; the band will kick off the release with a pair of concerts in Tuscon and Phoenix on February 15 and 16, respectively.
 

 

 

XIXA
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube
Glitterhouse Records
Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube
Dust & Stone Records
Facebook
 
Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)

