XIXA releases title track from upcoming EP





Tuscon goth scene mainstay XIXA has released the title track for the band’s upcoming second EP, The Code. With huskily whispered verses weaving a dark counterpoint to frenetic choruses in a vibrant web of bright retro synths and the galloping southwestern meets surf guitars of the Chicha genre, the song presents a cinematic brand of darkly cinematic goth. The album will feature art by Tuscon artist Daniel Martin Diaz, a longtime collaborator who also co-directed XIXA’s video “Tombstone Rashomon” with Lesli Wood. The track is available for streaming now, with the full album due out on February 15 via Dust & Stone Records and Glitterhouse Records; the band will kick off the release with a pair of concerts in Tuscon and Phoenix on February 15 and 16, respectively.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)