



Three years since the release of Secrets, German electro act X Marks the Pedwalk has returned with the band's tenth studio album; drawing upon over three decades in the electronic music underground, Transformation sees the duo of Sevren Ni-Arb and Estefania focusing inward and embracing personal change. With the unveiling of the record's first snippet, an excerpt from the track "Transformind," the celebrated duo reveals an album that deals with the barriers within that emotionally restrict us, be they people or their behaviors. In the band's own words, "It's about recognizing one's own weaknesses to convert them into new energy," resulting in a varied album that is as modern as it retro, melancholic yet touching. Due for release on September 18 via the band's own Meshwork Music imprint, Transformation will be released in CD and digital formats; pre-orders are available now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)