



Sevren Ni-Arb and Estefania continue their darkly electronic campaign as X Marks the Pedwalk with the announcement of the band’s twelfth full-length effort, titled Superstition. Just as with the preceding album, this new effort dives into themes of despair toward the grim realities of life and the realization of mortality and the fragility of life. The pair explains that “All is shaping our individual perceptions and that makes each of us extraordinary and unique,” with their signature use of analog synthesizers for a retro ambience applied to modern sound design and catchy dark electro and synthpop. Following up on 2022’s NEW / END, Superstition is due for release on November 10 of this year via Meshwork Music in digital and CD formats; pre-orders will arrive in the approaching months.

X Marks the Pedwalk

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Meshwork Music

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)