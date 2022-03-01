



X Marks the Pedwalk has announced the release of the band’s eleventh studio album, titled NEW / END. For the German electro duo’s eleventh studio album, Sevren Ni-Arb and Estefania once again turn their focus to emotional lyrical content and accessible melodies revolving around themes of strength and determination in the face of overwhelming personal loss. Due for release on April 29, NEW / END follows up on 2020’s Transformation and will be available in digital and CD formats; pre-orders are available now via the band’s Meshwork webstore.

X Marks the Pedwalk

Meshwork Music

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)