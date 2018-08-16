WVM releases latest single, announces upcoming EP





Electro/rock artist WVM has released a new single, “After the Fall.” The artist states that the track’s blend of driving synthpop and grunge tinged alt. rock emerged organically from his desire “to create something I wanted to hear.” Further explaining his wish to not fit in any mold and that the merging of styles wasn’t premeditated, he goes on to say that “it’s my subconscious combating people’s need to classify everything.” The Los Angeles based musician and visual artist has been featured in video games and television shows, including UFC3, Criminal Minds, and The 100; he also composes exclusive music for modern dance performances. “After the Fall” is available for streaming and download now, while the “Untitled” EP featuring this and three other tracks is planned for release in October and available for pre-order via Bandcamp.









WVM

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)