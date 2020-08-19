



Metropolis Records has announced the release of Waking Up In a Different World, the debut album from German synthpop act Renard. As the new solo outlet of Markus Reinhardt, best known as the founder of Wolfsheim, the album presents the artist’s most personal and authentically emotional outing, with Reinhardt describing it as a combination of ’80s atmospheres with a decidedly contemporary and modern approach. Feeling that “I’m more myself” with Renard, Reinhardt states, “The end of Wolfsheim motivated me to reinvent myself – a process that was urgently needed,” with Waking Up In a Different World scheduled for release on October 9. The album will be preceded by the “Travel In Time” single, which will released on August 28 and will feature JAW vocalist Pascal Finkenauer; another single will follow on October 2, one week before the album’s ultimate release. Additionally, Waking Up In a Different World will showcase the vocal talents of urban/folk singer Joseh, Sarah Blackwood of Client and Dubstar, Greek composer Marietta Fafouti, Royalchord’s Eliza Hiscox, and Marian Gold of the legendary German new wave band Alphaville; as well, Reinhardt collaborates with such producers as Oliver Blair (Sneaker Pimps, Client, Ladytron), and the Hamburg Chaos Compressor Club (Neon Black, Moddi, Love A).

Founded by Reinhardt in 1987 and named for a character from The Great Gatsby , Wolfsheim rose to become one of the premier German synthpop acts of the ’90s, with 1999’s Spectators yielding such hit singles as “It’s Hurting For the First Time,” “Künstliche Welten,” and the dance floor favorite “Once In a Liftetime.” Following the release of the duo’s seventh studio album Casting Shadows in 2003, Wolfsheim ceased activity the next year shortly after the band’s only tour of the United States.

Renard

Website, Facebook

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)