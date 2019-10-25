



Influential British post-punk group Wire has announced its seventeenth studio album, Mind Hive., with the lead single “Cactused” having premiered on Pitchfork on October 22. The album comes on the heels of 2017’s highly acclaimed Silver/Lead, the group’s highest selling album to date, along with the well received 2018 reissues of Wire’s iconic first three albums – Pink Flag, Chairs Missing, and 154. Mind Hive is due for release on January 24, 2020 via Wire’s own PinkFlag label; pre-orders for the album are available via the band’s website in CD and 12-inch vinyl formats.







A U.K. and U.S. tour in support of the album beginning in January 2020 has also been announced; beginning on January 27 in Bristol and concluding in London on May 21, a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. Also due out in 2020 is People in a Film, a documentary following the band’s 40-year-long career directed and produced by Malcolm Boyle and co-directed by Graham Duff; footage from the documentary was used in the “Cactused” video.





Wire/PinkFlag

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

People in a Film/Malcolm Boyle

Website, Facebok, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)