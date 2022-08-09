



Having made its premiere on Post-Punk.com , Wingtips has released a music video for “Cross the Line” off the darkwave and post-punk duo’s Cutting Room Floor album. Directed by Masalah Baskin and shot by Flynn Drew in Carbondale, IL presents an intimate yet cinematic narrative that, according to Wingtips’ Hannah Avalon, “captures a day in the life of someone on the brink, who is forced to make a difficult life decision.” As the video also stars Jamie Nanni alongside the band, Avalon further explains that she and band mate Vincent Segretario represent “two opposing emotional responses – one being that of vulnerability, and the other of stoicism.” Additionally, the Southern Illinois locale exhibits Wingtips’ roots, the band having recently relocated there from Chicago; “As times became more trying,” Avalon says, “we decided a more permanent change of pace and being closer to nature, family, and old friends could be very beneficial, while simultaneously making touring more affordable.”







“Cross the Line” was the introductory single off Cutting Room Floor, Wingtips’ sophomore full-length album, released on September 3, 2021 via Artoffact Records; mixed by Brian Fox and mastered by Jason Corbett (ACTORS), the record is available now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats, along with a second vinyl pressing. Wingtips is currently on a tour of North America throughout the remainder of August, with upcoming performances scheduled for San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, El Paso, San Antonio, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, and more; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found here.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)