



Riding the waves made by the September 2021 release of the band’s sophomore album, Wingtips has announced dates for a North American tour this summer. Beginning on June 30 and continuing until August 21, this marks the Chicago darkwave and post-punk duo’s first headlining tour since the release of Cutting Room Floor, with stops including Detroit, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and more; among the dates will be a performance at Terminus Festival in Calgary on July 31. Expressing the band’s gratitude to fans and supporters, Wingtips’ Vincent Segretario comments, “We’re stoked to be hitting the road once again,” and that he and band mate Hannah Avalon are “Looking forward to what the rest of 2022 brings!” A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found here. Mixed by Brian Fox and mastered by Jason Corbett (ACTORS), Cutting Room Floor was released on September 3 via Artoffact Records, and is available now in digital and CD formats, while the album’s first vinyl pressing is sold out.







Terminus Festival: Monolith takes place from July 28-31 with other acts on the roster including KANGA, ACTORS, Seeming, Eva X, Panic Priest, Hem Netjer, and more. Additional information can be found on the festival website, with tickets aiming to go on sale this Monday, May 2.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)