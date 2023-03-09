



Whitney Tai has garnered considerable acclaim for her blend of alt. rock, electro-pop, and avant-garde textures, culminating in her highly acclaimed 2020 Apogee album. Now, she has revealed a demo version for “The Dying Kind,” acting as the first single from her forthcoming studio effort; the song was first performed in January of 2020 under the short-lived moniker of The 1905, the title becoming indicative of the project’s demise amid the turmoil of the pandemic. Tai would then take “The Dying Kind” and a myriad of songs written for the project under her own wing, using them as a means to address “lot of unresolved trauma from my childhood, years of harrowing deaths, family members with substance issues, depression, anxiety, psychological abuse, loneliness and stunted growth that comes from this environment.” Released on International Women’s Day, March 8, the demo version of “The Dying Kind” is available to stream via Spotify, marking the first new solo material from Tai since Apogee; in the interim, Tai has collaborated with dark rock collective Beauty into Chaos and Julian Beeston’s Featured.





Whitney Tai

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)