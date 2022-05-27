



From Phoenix, AZ comes Weston Smith, creating his own particular brand of darkly jazz-infused electronica, which will soon culminate in a new instrumental album, titled Tales Of. Composed in his dungeon studio using an array of synthesizers and saxophones, the album draws inspiration from video game soundtracks to weave a fantastical melodic nerrative, with today’s release of “Devil’s Food” marking the first of three planned singles to lead into the record’s release. Available to stream via all major outlets and as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, “Devil’s Food” will be followed by “Troubled Groove” in June, and “Immortality Research” in July, with Tales Of to finally arrive in August; the album will also feature a guest performance by Smith’s friend and fellow underground artist Adeodat Warfield.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)